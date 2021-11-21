Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $104.18 or 0.00176772 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $92.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00334130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00100630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,761,994 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

