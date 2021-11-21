Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.23. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $410.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

