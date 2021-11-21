Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $418.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.23. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $410.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

