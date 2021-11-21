Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Hologic by 432.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

