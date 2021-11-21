Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.15 million and the highest is $136.45 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.15 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
