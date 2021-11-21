Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.15 million and the highest is $136.45 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.15 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

