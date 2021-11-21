Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 1,225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.