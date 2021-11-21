Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 14th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,895. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

