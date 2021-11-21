High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the October 14th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Get High Tide alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HITI. Desjardins reduced their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.