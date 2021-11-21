High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025. Insiders acquired a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008 in the last 90 days.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

