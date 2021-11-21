HGL Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:HNG)

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
HGL Company Profile
