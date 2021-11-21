Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -3.64% -5.34% -1.04% Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.31 $9.33 million ($0.82) -7.94 Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.62 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Heritage Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

