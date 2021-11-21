Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTBK opened at $11.69 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $704.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.