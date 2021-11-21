Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 329.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 24.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VHC opened at $3.75 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

