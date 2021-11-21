Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 9,607.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LG Display by 3,045.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

