HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €62.46 ($70.98) and last traded at €62.50 ($71.02). 56,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.10 ($71.70).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($64.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

