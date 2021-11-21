Head-To-Head Survey: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Agora (NASDAQ:API)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49% Agora -35.66% -7.05% -6.39%

American Software has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Software and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 7.48 $8.09 million $0.27 92.78 Agora $133.56 million 17.99 -$3.12 million ($0.53) -42.83

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Software and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00

American Software presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Agora has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.57%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than American Software.

Summary

American Software beats Agora on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

