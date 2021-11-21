Head-To-Head Review: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens & Northern and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

TowneBank has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.23%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35% TowneBank 30.46% 12.52% 1.52%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 4.13 $19.22 million $1.89 14.07 TowneBank $744.35 million 3.22 $145.54 million $3.10 10.65

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

