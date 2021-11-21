Head to Head Contrast: Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 3 7 0 2.70

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $41.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Volatility and Risk

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 23.20 $21.25 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 56.51 -$21.83 million $0.67 63.73

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

