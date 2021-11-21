Head to Head Comparison: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.26 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,646.00

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

Chewy beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

