Head to Head Analysis: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.30 $30.17 million $0.93 9.47 Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.36 $158.23 million $3.38 10.31

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Macatawa Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13% Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.