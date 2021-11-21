H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 100,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

