Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $367.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00362342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00219829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,251,895,313 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,248,313 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

