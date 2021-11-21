Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.