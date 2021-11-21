Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 107.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.