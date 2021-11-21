Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.