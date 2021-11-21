Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

