Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HRBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.
About Harbor Diversified
