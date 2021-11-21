Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $137.24 million and approximately $962,211.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.28 or 0.07409813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.76 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.00970992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00085624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00415946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00265862 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 440,999,076 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

