Halma’s (HLMA) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,455.25 ($32.08).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,165 ($41.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,982.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,828.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

