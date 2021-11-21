Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

