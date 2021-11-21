Hakka.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $171,571.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $171,571.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00221708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 323,285,026 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.