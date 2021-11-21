Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,807,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,092.7 days.

Shares of GBOOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,833. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

