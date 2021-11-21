Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $200.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

