Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,785.21

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,785.21 ($36.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,092 ($40.40). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,037 ($39.68), with a volume of 199,241 shares.

GRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,039.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,785.21.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

