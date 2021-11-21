GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GreenSky worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GreenSky by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

