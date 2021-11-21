Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

