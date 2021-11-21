Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. SunPower makes up approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunPower by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPWR stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

