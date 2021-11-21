Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 30.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.06 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $153.40 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

