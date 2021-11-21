Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

ITRI stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

