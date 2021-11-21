Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

