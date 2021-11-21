Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

