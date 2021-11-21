Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

