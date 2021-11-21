Grassi Investment Management Invests $1.62 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $125.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

