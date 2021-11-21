Grassi Investment Management Buys 525 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

