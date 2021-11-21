Grassi Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $332.55 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532 in the last ninety days.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

