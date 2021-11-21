Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDNSF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 284,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

