Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

GDDFF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

