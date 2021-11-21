Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,811 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $106.86 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

