Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 118,273 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 69,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 166.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

