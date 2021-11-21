Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $662,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

