Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Seaboard worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,925.01 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,870.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.